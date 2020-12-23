Analysts Set Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Target Price at $293.33

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.31. 74 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,964. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.47 and a beta of 0.41. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $181.90 and a twelve month high of $292.19. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $199,450.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $936,056.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.18, for a total transaction of $70,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,175 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 39.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 27.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.