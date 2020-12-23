Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) PT at $13.78

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.78.

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,605.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

OVV stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 4.09. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

