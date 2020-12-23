Analysts Set SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target at $42.36

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIL. ValuEngine raised SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

SAIL stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 42,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,943. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $58.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,471.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $37,929.87. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,209.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,209 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $317,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 28.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 47.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 32.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,048,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 255,710 shares during the period.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

