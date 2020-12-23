Analysts Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price at $96.62

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.62.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $102.07. 27,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,777,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average is $85.31. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $106.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

