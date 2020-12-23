Analyzing Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy -202.58% -20.98% -4.84% Comstock Resources -9.08% 7.58% 1.99%

Risk and Volatility

Amplify Energy has a beta of 4.26, meaning that its share price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and Comstock Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $275.58 million 0.18 -$35.20 million ($0.34) -3.97 Comstock Resources $768.69 million 1.34 $96.89 million $0.77 5.77

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Amplify Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Amplify Energy and Comstock Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Comstock Resources 0 3 10 0 2.77

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus target price of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 62.96%. Comstock Resources has a consensus target price of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Amplify Energy.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Amplify Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,643 gross wells. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns an interest in 2,800 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

