Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni Sells 50,478 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,612.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,190,050.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $3,142,756.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $2,696,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 50,743 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,044,580.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $2,831,850.00.

Shares of PLAN opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.91. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $73.94.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. Research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAN has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 289.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 31.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

