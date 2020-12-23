Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ANTM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

Anthem stock opened at $303.30 on Wednesday. Anthem has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $338.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,334 shares of company stock worth $4,832,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Anthem by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

