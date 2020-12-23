Apartment Income REIT (NASDAQ:AIRC) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NASDAQ:AIRC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp. invests in and owns apartment communities. The company focuses on garden style, mid-rise, and high-rise apartment communities. Its portfolio would include 98 apartment communities with 26,599 apartment homes. The company also provides property management services and certain other property-related services.

