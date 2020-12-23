Apex Market Cap Tops $1.46 Million (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Apex has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $22,385.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Apex has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

