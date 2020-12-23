API3 (API3) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, API3 has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00008648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and $16.12 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00134410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.23 or 0.00668311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00179823 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00384124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00097704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00058736 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.