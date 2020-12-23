Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Trading Down 3.2%

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.95. 220,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 744% from the average session volume of 26,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 million and a PE ratio of -7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 13.74.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APLIF)

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

