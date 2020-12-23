Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is M Holdings Securities Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 307.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,225 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.88 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.