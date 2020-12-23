Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 173.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.2% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.