Apple’s (AAPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $132.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Macquarie reissued a hold rating and set a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.35.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average of $109.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

