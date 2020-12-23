APY.Finance (APY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $394,058.00

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $394,058.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00134772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00665729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00141531 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00377496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00094005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00058858 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,429,323 tokens. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance.

APY.Finance Token Trading

APY.Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.