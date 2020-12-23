AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,128 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth about $433,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 91.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth about $584,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHE opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $951.63 million, a PE ratio of -1,304.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $525.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

