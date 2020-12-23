AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,091 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Sonos worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 375.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 254.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $599,640.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,670 shares of company stock valued at $12,927,822 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

