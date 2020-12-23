AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,273 shares of company stock valued at $884,082. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RGR opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis began coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

