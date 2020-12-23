AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,068 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 652.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.21. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

