AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 289.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MED. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.2% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 83.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 31,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.75.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MED stock opened at $194.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.54. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $208.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.94.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

