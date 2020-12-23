AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 36.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $157.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $159.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $54,443,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

