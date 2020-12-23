AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,178 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Northwest Pipe worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 116.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 186.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 519.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

NWPX stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.90. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $77.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWPX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

