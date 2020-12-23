AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.16.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. Equities analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Richard L. Huber acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $463,521.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Security LLC lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 18,253,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 243.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,860,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 514,747 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 791,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 140,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

