ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.37

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.36. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 27,197 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

About ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

