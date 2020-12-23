Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

ARCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Arcos Dorados from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.89. 49,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.64. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $8.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 45.8% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 4,220,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,259 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 7.7% in the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 399,095 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth about $1,572,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 331.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 487,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 374,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth about $1,295,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.