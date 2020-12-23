Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

ACA opened at $54.17 on Monday. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.27.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,603,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after buying an additional 268,280 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 1,947.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,987 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,048,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,252,000 after acquiring an additional 602,983 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Arcosa by 23.2% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 509,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 95,866 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 329,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

