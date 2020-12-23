Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Down 14.2%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) fell 14.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $99.23 and last traded at $101.66. 1,552,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 691,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 3.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 114.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $428,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,656,693. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 324,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 53,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

