Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 46,476 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,081,660.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,127 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,315,357.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151,985 shares of company stock valued at $50,719,854 over the last three months. 59.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARES traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.54. 8,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,531. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $49.80.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

