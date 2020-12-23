Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.86

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.86 and last traded at $49.86, with a volume of 6185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,127 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,315,357.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $8,116,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,151,985 shares of company stock worth $50,719,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 111.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 50.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

