Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Accuray by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Accuray by 18.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Accuray by 724.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 543,073 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 146.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 2.09. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,049.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $71,694.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 351,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,805.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,637 shares of company stock valued at $228,500 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

