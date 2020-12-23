Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 603,981 Shares of Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603,981 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Exantas Capital were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exantas Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exantas Capital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Exantas Capital by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 50,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Exantas Capital by 1,816.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 217,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XAN stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Exantas Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $119.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a current ratio of 251.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Exantas Capital had a negative net margin of 347.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exantas Capital Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

XAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exantas Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

