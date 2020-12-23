Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $83,000 Position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 5,586.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 94,968 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 274.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTK stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

