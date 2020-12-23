Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE ABG opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $319.94.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.