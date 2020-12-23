Aspen Group (APZ.AX) (ASX:APZ) Insider Clive Appleton Purchases 340,000 Shares

Aspen Group (APZ.AX) (ASX:APZ) insider Clive Appleton purchased 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$401,200.00 ($286,571.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This is an increase from Aspen Group (APZ.AX)’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Aspen Group (APZ.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Aspen Group (APZ.AX) Company Profile

Formed in 2001, Aspen Group is an ASX listed property group strategically focused on providing Âvalue for moneyÂ accommodation. The accommodation sector is considered to have positive long term structural characteristics, with an enduring customer need and effective capital utilisation. Aspen has been a leading owner and manager of holiday and accommodation parks since 2004.

