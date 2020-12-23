AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZN. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,548.24 ($111.68).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,359.64 ($96.15) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £96.58 billion and a PE ratio of 38.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,076.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,350.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

