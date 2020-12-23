Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29,676.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $10.67 million and approximately $29,676.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00133654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00667278 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00140357 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00384122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00097231 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00057562 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

