Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $303.86 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.41 and its 200 day moving average is $245.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $920,678,000 after acquiring an additional 30,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,624 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,656 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,980,000 after buying an additional 160,256 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

