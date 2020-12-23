Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVYA. Colliers Securities began coverage on Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

AVYA stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Avaya by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,646,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156,067 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,709,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,558,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

