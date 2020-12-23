Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $285.10

Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $285.10 and traded as high as $287.60. Aviva plc (AV.L) shares last traded at $287.60, with a volume of 7,280,407 shares changing hands.

AV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva plc (AV.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 369.82 ($4.83).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 287.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 285.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of £11.30 billion and a PE ratio of 5.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Aviva plc (AV.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. Aviva plc (AV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £6,786.08 ($8,866.06).

About Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

