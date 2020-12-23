AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $32.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded AVROBIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 810.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in AVROBIO by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

AVRO opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $537.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.42. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

