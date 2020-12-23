AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $32.17 Average PT from Analysts

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AVROBIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 810.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVRO opened at $14.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.42.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

