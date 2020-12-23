Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading Up 17.3%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s share price was up 17.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.57. Approximately 267,171 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 72,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZRE shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Azure Power Global from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 444,091 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 14.3% during the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 6.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 897,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 57.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

