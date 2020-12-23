B. Riley Raises Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Price Target to $20.00

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Securities assumed coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 448,269 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth $6,474,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,387,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,024,000 after acquiring an additional 279,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth $1,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

