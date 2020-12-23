B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 225.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.65.

NASDAQ:MBIO traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. 362,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Mustang Bio news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,330,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 412,845 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $1,236,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $1,182,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 229,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 172,503 shares during the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

