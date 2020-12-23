BaaSid Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $148,185.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $148,185.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00045524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00323957 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00030034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

