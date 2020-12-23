Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BCKIY opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.32. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.