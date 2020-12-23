Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.76

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.76 and last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 6450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BALY shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -121.44 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:BALY)

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

