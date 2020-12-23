Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $62.29 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $201,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

