Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Baozun by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

