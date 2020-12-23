Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.18 and last traded at $174.84. 2,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN during the third quarter worth $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN by 56.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN by 41.8% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.